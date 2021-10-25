The state of South Africa's power stations - according to Eskom

Eskom needs to add thousands of megawatts to SA's power grid in the next two years, just to keep up with the country's needs.

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer and other senior officials at the embattled utility spoke at the utility's system status and outlook briefing on Monday morning, where they outlined the state of the country's power stations.

Oberholzer said the upgrades to the system needed to be on a sound financial basis but they needed to be done to grow the country's economy. In total, between 4,000MW and 6,000MW were needed in two years.

“We need a strong performance distribution and we need to sustain it. I'm concerned about the protection of old assets and financial challenges [Eskom faces] ... Funds have been released late, but they have been released and we will continue the process to fix the design faults,” he said.

He added that he was “convinced” that the focus needed to be on maintenance.