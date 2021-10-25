South Africa

Truckers block route to Gqeberha port in dispute over foreign drivers

25 October 2021 - 06:53 By TimesLIVE
Eastern Cape transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxotiwe intervened in an unsuccessful bid to help resolve the impasse.
A group of truck drivers prevented trucks from passing through the N10 national road outside Middelburg in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.

Police said the group was blocking trucks from passing but allowing cars to pass through.

It is believed the protest was against foreign truck drivers.

Police requested truck drivers to use the R65 Steynsburg road as an alternative route.

The transport department said MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxotiwe had intervened in a bid to help resolve the impasse, but the dispute could not be immediately resolved.

The department said the blockade particularly affected trucks transporting manganese destined for international markets from Kuruman in the Northern Cape to the harbour at Gqeberha.

