Truckers block route to Gqeberha port in dispute over foreign drivers
A group of truck drivers prevented trucks from passing through the N10 national road outside Middelburg in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.
Police said the group was blocking trucks from passing but allowing cars to pass through.
It is believed the protest was against foreign truck drivers.
Blockade of the N10 near Middleburg by truck drivers https://t.co/6gdXWGxr3P #ArriveAlive #RoadClosure @EcTransport pic.twitter.com/ok0QX8vCIx— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) October 24, 2021
Police requested truck drivers to use the R65 Steynsburg road as an alternative route.
The transport department said MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxotiwe had intervened in a bid to help resolve the impasse, but the dispute could not be immediately resolved.
The department said the blockade particularly affected trucks transporting manganese destined for international markets from Kuruman in the Northern Cape to the harbour at Gqeberha.
TimesLIVE