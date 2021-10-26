COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA recorded 9 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

October 26 2021 — 07:27

Ebb and flow of Covid-19 tides puzzles top scientists

SA scientists are puzzled about why high rates of Covid-19 transmission occur in waves three months apart, with apparently risky behaviour between them having little effect on case numbers.

“We have seen that the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic occurs in waves, even when high-risk events occur during low transmission,” said infectious diseases expert Prof Salim Abdool Karim, who noted that the period between waves in SA ranged from 94 to 99 days.

However, Covid-19 transmission between waves remained “very low”, regardless of viral variants or immunity levels in communities.

“Community immunity levels differed markedly at the end of the first, second and third waves, but all have led to interwave quiescent [inactive] periods,” Abdool Karim said.