COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA recorded 9 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours
October 26 2021 — 07:27
Ebb and flow of Covid-19 tides puzzles top scientists
SA scientists are puzzled about why high rates of Covid-19 transmission occur in waves three months apart, with apparently risky behaviour between them having little effect on case numbers.
“We have seen that the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic occurs in waves, even when high-risk events occur during low transmission,” said infectious diseases expert Prof Salim Abdool Karim, who noted that the period between waves in SA ranged from 94 to 99 days.
However, Covid-19 transmission between waves remained “very low”, regardless of viral variants or immunity levels in communities.
“Community immunity levels differed markedly at the end of the first, second and third waves, but all have led to interwave quiescent [inactive] periods,” Abdool Karim said.
October 26 2021 — 07:00
Should I take the second jab of the vaccine if I’ve had a severe allergic reaction to the first?
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) advised people who experience allergic reactions to the first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine not to go for their second jab, and instead consult their healthcare providers for further advice.
The institute said it's normal to get symptoms after vaccination. This response means the immune system is responding to the vaccine in a way that will protect against the virus.
It added that some people have shown no side-effects to the vaccine, but this does not mean they are less protected.
According to the CDC in the US, causes of a severe allergic reaction can include a rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, swelling of the throat, or a generalised rash or hives. A person with a severe allergic reaction requires treatment with epinephrine or hospital admission.
October 26 2021 — 06:31
South Korea approves Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine produced by Samsung Biologics
South Korea granted emergency use approval for Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine produced by South Korean drugmaker Samsung BioLogics, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
Moderna has agreed to distribute 2.44 million doses of the shots produced by Samsung to South Korea after Samsung's Covid-19 vaccine facility on Monday obtained Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification from the drug safety ministry.
Samsung entered into a “fill and finish” deal with Moderna in May. This type of contract involves putting vaccines into vials or syringes, sealing them and packaging them up for shipping, but not making the vaccine itself.
The plant has yet to win approval from the US and European regulators to have the shots shipped outside the country, Samsung said.
In May, the US President Joe Biden said he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in had agreed on a comprehensive partnership on Covid-19 vaccines.
South Korea said the Moderna shots produced by Samsung will be widely used in the current quarter, including as booster shots for high-risk people.
Reuters
October 26 2021 — 06:00
Freelancing professionals 'the way of the future' as Covid-19 changes the way we operate
Market research conducted by outsourcing company Outsize suggested that up to 30% of future staff complements in SA businesses may be hired hands.
The company, which specialises in connecting freelance professionals with companies, said its research backed up research done by McKinsey in 2020 which found that 70% of global executives expected to use more freelancers in the future and a 2020 Forbes survey which suggested 49% of hiring managers rated access to highly skilled talent as the main reason for adopting a “blended workforce”.
Outsize SA MD Johann van Niekerk said the Covid-19 pandemic rocked the way companies and staff interacted with each other.
October 26 2021 — 06:00
146 new cases, which represents a 1.0% positivity rate. A further 9 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 14,477 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 146 new cases, which represents a 1.0% positivity rate. A further 9 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88,934 to date.— NICD (@nicd_sa) October 25, 2021
See more here: https://t.co/5PALn68Pbe pic.twitter.com/5BjlGMqL38