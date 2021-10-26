Former KZN traffic officials sentenced for fraud in learner driver test scandal

Five former traffic officials from the uMngeni local municipality in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands were sentenced to imprisonment for assisting people to pass their learner's licence test in exchange for a bribe.

Dumisani Nkala, 52, Lindiwe Xulu, 46, Meshack Ndlovu, 47, Matthews Zondi, 55, and Dumisani Phungula, 49, appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Monday where they were sentenced for various counts of fraud.

In a statement on Tuesday, Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo said the former officials were arrested by members of the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation unit in 2018 and were convicted last year.

“In 2017 members of the Hawks received information from the Road Traffic Management Corporation about fraud and corruption activities at uMngeni Municipality Testing Centre. A joint operation was conducted and it was discovered that officials were assisting applicants to pass their driver learner's test.”