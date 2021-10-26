Former KZN traffic officials sentenced for fraud in learner driver test scandal
Five former traffic officials from the uMngeni local municipality in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands were sentenced to imprisonment for assisting people to pass their learner's licence test in exchange for a bribe.
Dumisani Nkala, 52, Lindiwe Xulu, 46, Meshack Ndlovu, 47, Matthews Zondi, 55, and Dumisani Phungula, 49, appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Monday where they were sentenced for various counts of fraud.
In a statement on Tuesday, Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo said the former officials were arrested by members of the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation unit in 2018 and were convicted last year.
“In 2017 members of the Hawks received information from the Road Traffic Management Corporation about fraud and corruption activities at uMngeni Municipality Testing Centre. A joint operation was conducted and it was discovered that officials were assisting applicants to pass their driver learner's test.”
Mhlongo said the investigation revealed that examiners were using a laser torch to point out the correct answers on the computer screen.
“The learner would then select the correct answer as indicated by the examiner. As a result the learners would pass the driver learner's test. A gratification of up to R3,000 was allegedly paid by each learner prior to the test.”
The accused were arrested in March 2018 and appeared in court several times until they were all found guilty of fraud in November last year.
Nkala was convicted of 49 counts of fraud and was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment, suspended for five years on condition that he is not found guilty of fraud or theft during the period of suspension. He was further sentenced to three years’ correctional supervision.
Xulu was convicted of 158 counts of fraud and sentenced to seven years’ direct imprisonment.
Ndlovu was convicted of seven counts of fraud and sentenced to four years’ direct imprisonment.
Zondi was convicted of 274 counts of fraud and sentenced to seven years’ direct imprisonment.
Phungula was convicted for 15 counts of fraud and sentenced to four years’ direct imprisonment.
TimesLIVE
