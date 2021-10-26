Freelancing professionals 'the way of the future' as Covid-19 changes the way we operate

He said a growing number of “boutique companies” were “hiring and supplying” skilled contractors for fixed-term or project-specific assignments.

“Platforms like Outsized are matching their talent to companies that need their skills in a service that removes the uncertainly and administration for both sides,” he said.

He said this trend was good for professionals who had been set free by the constraints of office work, including the flexibility, more trust, a focus on input rather and output, and the time saved not commuting to work.

“For some, it will provoke a restlessness and sense of possibility that triggers another major shake-up for businesses already rocked by the pandemic,” he said. “As this desire for independence lures more experts away from their current employers, companies will need to counter the loss of talent with a smart response,” said van Niekerk.

“The smartest way is by tapping into this new but steadily growing pool of freelance skills to augment their fixed workforce,” he said.

He said a survey conducted by Outsized among 200 South Africans with university degrees and at least five years of work experience found that 81.5% were interested in turning freelance.

The main attraction for the participants, said van Niekerk, was a better work-life balance, the potential to earn more, flexible hours, and the chance to gain wider experience.

“For this new model to succeed, managers must adapt their thinking. They will no longer be overseeing close-knit teams around the table, but both permanent workers and those who choose to work from home in the hours that suit them,” said Van Niekerk.

“Some freelancers may work in the office as temporary team members, or come in occasionally, but if the talent you need wants to work from home, or lives in another city, managers must learn new ways to engage with them,” he said.

“Human resources departments will also need to shift away from traditional recruitment and onboarding methods to handle more flexible or fixed-term arrangements. They will need to learn where to find and how to curate these workers — or liaise with a talent-finding partner who already has those skills and an essential database of knowledge workers,” he said.

TimesLIVE