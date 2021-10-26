Here’s why you may be struggling to find a Savanna — Bev maker apologises for shortage

In a statement, Savanna’s marketing manager Eugene Lenford said the brand's popularity had created significant pressure on supply.

“The enormous love and support from South Africans has resulted in a situation where the brand has doubled in size in the last 12 months, creating significant pressure on demand and supply,” said Lenford.

“We want to start by apologising and reassuring South Africans that millions of litres of your favourite cider is still being produced each week and allocated to local retailers to make sure that you do not miss your favourite crisp and dry cider over the festive season.

“We are sorry for the low stock levels in stores but we are trying to keep up with you. We have seen exponential growth over the last year and we are working around the clock on solutions to produce and deliver more ice-cold crisp Savanna to customers and consumers across the country.”

According to Lenford, Savanna’s struggle to keep up with demand was worsened by a global glass shortage and shipping delays because of the Covid-19 pandemic that left some suppliers and producers on the back foot last year.

He assured consumers that the cider would be available throughout the festive season in greater volumes than previous years.

“We urge South Africans to be patient and consumers are encouraged not to buy in bulk and to continue to only consume alcohol safely and responsibly. If anyone has any questions or requires any more information, our social media platforms will be sharing updates and news,” he said.

Last year, the brand slammed a viral trend where consumers danced with bottles balanced on their heads, saying it was “irresponsible and damaging”.

Lenford said the social media trends were in no way initiated, supported or promoted by the Savanna brand.

“Unfortunately, over the past few weeks the Savanna brand has been tagged and associated with irresponsible and damaging consumer-generated social media activity,” Lenford said at the time.

“This challenge was initiated by consumers and uses the brand name in hashtags but is in no way initiated, supported or promoted by the Savanna brand.”