IN PICS | Zuma loses bid to have Billy Downer removed from corruption trial

Former president Jacob Zuma has lost his bid to have lead prosecutor advocate Billy Downer removed from his corruption trial.

Pietermaritzburg high court judge Piet Koen said Zuma’s application — that Downer had no title to prosecute in the matter because he was biased — was incorrect in both law and fact.

The matter is standing down for the representatives of the state, Zuma and his co-accused, French arms company Thales, to arrange dates for the trial.