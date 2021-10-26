South Africa

More time in jail as bail hearing for alleged Black Axe members postponed

26 October 2021 - 17:43
Alleged leaders of the Nigerian syndicate Black Axe arrive at the Cape Town magistrate's court after their arrest last week. File photo.
Alleged leaders of the Nigerian syndicate Black Axe arrive at the Cape Town magistrate's court after their arrest last week. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

Lawyers for the eight alleged members of Nigerian organised crime syndicate Black Axe are trying to get their clients bail, arguing that their alleged crimes are not so serious.

Defence attorney Ben Prinsloo told the court that the South African equivalent of at least one of the charges his clients were facing was a schedule 1 offence and not, as the state alleges, schedule 5.

This means, Prinsloo said, the onus is on the prosecutors to prove exceptional circumstances for the men to be kept in jail for the duration of their extradition hearing.

Six alleged leaders of the Black Axe were arrested in a huge police operation on Tuesday last week. They are:

  • Perry Osagiede, 52, the alleged founder of the organisation's Cape Town zone;
  • Enorense Izevbigie, 45, the group’s alleged current leader;
  • Franklyn Edosa Osagiede, 37;
  • Osariemen Eric Clement, 35;
  • Collins Owhofasa Otughwor, 37; and
  • Musa Mudashiru, 33.

Toritseju Gabriel Otubu, 41, and Prince Ibeh — also Nigerians linked to the syndicate but who are not part of the leadership — were also arrested in the raids on nine Cape Town addresses.

Extradition threat rocks alleged Black Axe gangsters

The word “extradition” appeared to hit the eight alleged members of the Black Axe standing in the dock in the Cape Town magistrate's court this week ...
News
2 days ago

Most of the men appeared wearing fresh brand-name clothing in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Unlike during their first appearance which was dominated by the presence of the Hawks, police and Interpol agents, the accused had several supporters in court, including several female family members. Nigerian diplomatic staff were also in attendance. 

The men face extradition to the US for allegedly defrauding 100 US women out of R100m.

The Black Axe network spans nearly the entire globe and is said to be a sophisticated criminal syndicate with links to drug smuggling, human trafficking, and sex trafficking in countries like Italy.

The group allegedly used SA as a base from which to defraud women and companies both in SA and across the world.

Aside from charges of conspiring to commit money laundering, the accused also face charges in the US comparable to charges in South African law such as fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud and identity theft.

The case was postponed to Thursday, when the bail application is expected to continue.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Crackdown on alleged internet scammer group Black Axe

An internationally organised police operation is under way to arrest members of a syndicate that has been preying on women in the US and SA.
News
2 days ago

The Black Axe: A portrait of a mafia style organisation

The Black Axe crime group began on Nigerian university campuses as a political student formation in the 1970s following the country’s independence ...
News
3 days ago

Americans want Black Axe scammers arrested in Cape Town to stand trial in US

Extradition and the possibility of 42 years in a US federal prison loom for alleged Nigerian mafia members arrested in Cape Town on Tuesday morning.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Once spurned Mbeki-ites return to the ANC fold Politics
  2. Fed-up KZN businessman takes pothole problem into his own hands News
  3. 'Please Call Me' inventor wins new round in Vodacom case South Africa
  4. ‘Thembisa 10’ babies saga to play out in public on Wednesday South Africa
  5. ‘They don’t take us seriously’: R3.3m statue erected at unused R112m stadium in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed
Up close and personal with Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane