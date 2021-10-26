More time in jail as bail hearing for alleged Black Axe members postponed

Lawyers for the eight alleged members of Nigerian organised crime syndicate Black Axe are trying to get their clients bail, arguing that their alleged crimes are not so serious.

Defence attorney Ben Prinsloo told the court that the South African equivalent of at least one of the charges his clients were facing was a schedule 1 offence and not, as the state alleges, schedule 5.

This means, Prinsloo said, the onus is on the prosecutors to prove exceptional circumstances for the men to be kept in jail for the duration of their extradition hearing.

Six alleged leaders of the Black Axe were arrested in a huge police operation on Tuesday last week. They are:

Perry Osagiede, 52, the alleged founder of the organisation's Cape Town zone;

Enorense Izevbigie, 45, the group’s alleged current leader;

Franklyn Edosa Osagiede, 37;

Osariemen Eric Clement, 35;

Collins Owhofasa Otughwor, 37; and

Musa Mudashiru, 33.

Toritseju Gabriel Otubu, 41, and Prince Ibeh — also Nigerians linked to the syndicate but who are not part of the leadership — were also arrested in the raids on nine Cape Town addresses.