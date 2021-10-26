Municipal service delivery 'falling far short': study

Trust in local municipalities to deliver basic services has dropped to a five-year low, as measured against the latest SA Citizen Satisfaction Index.

The 2021 survey by Consulta measures satisfaction and trust in service delivery in eight category A municipalities — Buffalo City, Cape Town, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini, Johannesburg, Mangaung, Nelson Mandela Bay and Tshwane.

“Of the eight metropolitan municipalities polled in the Citizen Satisfaction Index in 2021, it is clear they are falling far short of meeting citizens’ expectations, with the results being a direct reflection of the dire picture painted by many auditor-general and media reports of the dysfunctional state of many municipalities across the country,” a statement on the outcome of the survey said on Tuesday.

The total sample size was 2,537 and interviews were conducted online and telephonically during Q3 of 2021 across the metros.

Cape Town emerged as the leader in overall citizen satisfaction, while other metros performed either on or below par.

“The results show citizens’ expectations of local government delivery of services are very far from being met. The 10-point decline in citizen expectations compared with 2020 is a significant red flag. Lower expectations are typically the driver of drops in all other metrics of citizen satisfaction, including overall quality [perceived by the citizen] meeting their needs and reliability,” said Natasha Doren, senior consultant at Consulta.