Opportunity knocks in SA trucking industry? See salary range for drivers

“As of 2021, there is a shortage of approximately 3,000 truck and bus drivers in the SA transport sector.”

This is according to Arnoux Maré, MD at Innovative Learning Solutions, a code 14 driver training and testing centre.

SA Trucker however, believes the opposite is true and that SA has the skills. The publication voice for the SA trucking community said: “Our privately run database of truck drivers looking for employment runs to thousands of qualified and experienced personnel who cannot find jobs because there aren’t many opportunities out there.

“It’s shocking that with the level of unemployment in the country, ISS [Innovative Staffing Solutions, a body of Innovative Learning Solutions] is reporting a shortage of skilled code 14 drivers.”

Stellenbosch University and World Bank figures estimate SA’s logistics sector is responsible for 11.8% of the country’s GDP.