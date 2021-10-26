South Africa

Pilot dies as Lanseria-bound helicopter crashes in Eswatini

26 October 2021 - 22:01
A helicopter crash in Eswatini claimed the life of the pilot, who was the only person on board.
Image: 123rf.com/Bjoern Wylezich

A helicopter accident in the Mhlambanyatsi area of Eswatini has claimed the life of a pilot. The helicopter was on the way to Johannesburg.

The Eswatini Civil Aviation Authority (ESWACAA) has confirmed that the accident took place in the early hours of Tuesday.

“The B206 helicopter was en route to Lanseria. At this stage, the cause of the accident is unknown pending a full-scale investigation.

“Our prayers are with the victim’s family at this difficult time,” ESWACCA said.

