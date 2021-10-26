'Politically driven' Tshwane council workers' strike sees intimidation, services cut

A municipal workers' strike has hit bus and refuse removal services in Tshwane, the city said on Tuesday.

This as protests by employees affiliated to labour union the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) continued.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said some employees were subjected to intimidation, while others were violently removed from the Wonderboom electricity depot.

He said the Tshwane bus service, A Re Yeng, and bulk waste collection to businesses in the CBD had been disrupted. The Rosslyn depot had also been blocked and the Lyttleton office, in Centurion, was “forcefully closed”.

Samwu members have downed tools in a wage dispute with the city.

Bokaba said the Akasia Driving Licence Testing Centre (DLTC) closed doors after staff members were intimidated and forced to join the strike by their protesting colleagues.