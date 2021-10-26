POLL | Do you believe Eskom will keep its promise of no load-shedding during the elections?

“Our distribution colleagues are working closely with the IEC to make sure that electricity will be available. I have spoken to the generation, transmission and distribution colleagues to be on standby from the end of this week until after the voting has taken place to make sure that wherever we do have challenges, Eskom will assist.

“We have emergency generators available, which will assist wherever we can. We are extremely committed as Eskom to making sure that there are no electricity challenges going through the elections that are around the corner,” he said.

SA is currently experiencing rotational stage 2 load-shedding which will last until Saturday, Eskom announced on Tuesday morning.

“While Eskom teams have successfully returned a unit each at the Kusile, Matimba and Arnot power stations during the early hours of this morning, further delays in returning other units to service have exacerbated the capacity constraints, hampering the ability to replenish the emergency generation reserves,” Eskom said in a statement.