South Africa

Scores of seabirds dying as Dyer Island becomes new hotspot for avian flu

26 October 2021 - 12:20 By TimesLIVE
Avian influenza is wreaking havoc among wild seabirds in the Western Cape.
Avian influenza is wreaking havoc among wild seabirds in the Western Cape.
Image: SANCCOB via Facebook

The outbreak of avian influenza among wild seabirds in the Western Cape is enduring, with Dyer Island in the Overberg now the major hotspot.

Anton Bredell, the minister for local government, environmental affairs and development planning in the Western Cape, said on Tuesday all efforts are being taken to manage the situation, with the primary focus on responding swiftly to areas where dead and sick birds are found and then implementing a cleanup.

“Dyer Island is an important wild bird breeding colony in the Overberg region. Sadly we continue to find roughly 500 birds per day on the island dying or dead.”

By far the majority of the dead birds reported during the outbreak are Cape Cormorants, he said.

The Disaster Management Centre has asked the public across the province to report unusual behaviour or mortalities in any birds to their local municipality, conservation authority or state veterinarian. The SPCA and NSPCA may also be contacted.

State veterinarian contact details can be found here

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Rise in human bird flu cases in China shows risk of fast-changing variants

China is the world's biggest poultry producer and top producer of ducks, which act as a reservoir for flu viruses.
News
4 hours ago

LISTEN | Boffins baffled by thousands of seal deaths

Scientists seek cause of animal tragedy on SA's west coast as dwindling fish stocks make malnourished seals more vulnerable to disease
News
2 days ago

Cape seabirds dying in their thousands from Avian flu outbreak

The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds warned that the serious outbreak of Avian Influenza among wild seabirds in the ...
News
1 week ago

New strain of avian flu detected in SA birds poses 'low risk to humans'

The H5N1 strain has been detected in sick and dead wild birds, CapeNature said on Tuesday - with the vulnerable great white pelican hit hard.
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Once spurned Mbeki-ites return to the ANC fold Politics
  2. Fed-up KZN businessman takes pothole problem into his own hands News
  3. 'Please Call Me' inventor wins new round in Vodacom case South Africa
  4. ‘They don’t take us seriously’: R3.3m statue erected at unused R112m stadium in ... South Africa
  5. Crackdown on alleged internet scammer group Black Axe News

Latest Videos

Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed
Up close and personal with Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane