South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

Should I take the second jab of the vaccine if I’ve had a severe allergic reaction to the first?

26 October 2021 - 07:00
The NICD advises against taking the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab if you experienced a severe allergic reaction to the first jab. File photo.
The NICD advises against taking the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab if you experienced a severe allergic reaction to the first jab. File photo.
Image: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) advised people who experience allergic reactions to the first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine not to go for their second jab, and instead consult their healthcare providers for further advice. 

The institute said it's normal to get symptoms after vaccination. This response means the immune system is responding to the vaccine in a way that will protect against the virus.

It added that some people have shown no side-effects to the vaccine, but this does not mean they are less protected.

According to the CDC in the US, causes of a severe allergic reaction can include a rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, swelling of the throat, or a generalised rash or hives. A person with a severe allergic reaction requires treatment with epinephrine or hospital admission.

“An immediate allergic reaction happens within four hours of getting vaccinated and may include symptoms such as hives, swelling, and wheezing (respiratory distress). Your doctor may refer you to a specialist in allergies and immunology to provide more care or advice,” it said. 

The National Health Services (NHS) in the UK said allergic reactions to the vaccine are a rare occurrence. 

If you do have a reaction, it usually happens in minutes. Staff giving the vaccine are trained to deal with allergic reactions and treat them immediately.

“If you have a serious allergic reaction to the first dose of a vaccine, you should not have the same vaccine for your second dose.” 

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What side effects can my child expect after getting the jab?

The vaccine rollout for children between 12 and 17 years old will kick off from Wednesday.
News
6 days ago

Does the vaccine have an effect on growth or puberty?

General medical practitioner Dr Sheri Fanaroff said there is no biological reason nor proof the Covid-19 vaccine can interfere with the progression ...
News
1 day ago

If children are rarely at risk of severe Covid-19 infection, why vaccinate them?

Confusion and mixed emotions are at the centre of conversations about the vaccine rollout for children between 12 and 17 years old.
News
4 days ago

My child is getting vaccinated — what documents should they bring?

Children are required to bring their birth certificates with registration numbers, passport numbers or ID documents which will be captured on the ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Once spurned Mbeki-ites return to the ANC fold Politics
  2. Fed-up KZN businessman takes pothole problem into his own hands News
  3. 'Please Call Me' inventor wins new round in Vodacom case South Africa
  4. ‘They don’t take us seriously’: R3.3m statue erected at unused R112m stadium in ... South Africa
  5. Crackdown on alleged internet scammer group Black Axe News

Latest Videos

Up close and personal with Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane
‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students