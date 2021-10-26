South Africa

Truckers protests: N3 blocked near Montrose, obstruction at Harrismith

26 October 2021 - 06:48 By TimesLIVE
Protesting truck drivers form a blockade on the N10 near Middelburg in the Eastern Cape at the weekend.
Image: Eastern Cape transport department via Facebook

Truck drivers are obstructing the N3 toll route in both directions near Montrose.

Law enforcement agencies have been deployed and are currently monitoring the situation, said Arrive Alive.

A backlog of traffic has developed between Montrose and Harrismith, and is causing delays northbound (towards Gauteng) at Tugela Plaza.

Road users are advised to delay travel to the area (between Tugela Plaza and Harrismith) until further notice.

This comes after a weekend trucker protest at Middelburg in the Eastern Cape, blocking trucks en route to Gqeberha port.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula on Monday received a petition from the protesting truck drivers on the N10. High on the list of grievances was the “dominance of foreign nationals” as drivers in the industry, the provincial transport department said.

“The road remains closed for trucks while a bypass has been opened for smaller vehicles,” it said on Monday. Engagements between authorities and leadership of truck drivers continue.

TimesLIVE

