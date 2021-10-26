'We've had a lot of interventions': Cautious optimism on matric exams

There is cautious optimism that this year's matric exams, which begin on Wednesday, will not be as affected by Covid-19 challenges as last year.

A total of 897,786 candidates registered to write the department’s exams, including 735,786 full-time and 162,109 part-time candidates.

Matakanye Matakanya, general secretary for the National Association of SchooI Governing Bodies, said pupils are as ready as possible and everything is on track despite fears of fresh Covid-19 waves.

“The systems are on course, our children are ready. They have the support of school governing bodies as well as the department of basic education at all levels — I believe of the society as well because we really came out very strong (using different platforms) to call upon the society and community to support these children,” he said.

Matakanya said though there haven’t been any serious problems, the only challenge at schools has been normality.