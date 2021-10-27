‘All of the best to you’: Angie Motshekga on day one of matric exams

“I wish them all of the best,” basic education minister Angie Motshekga said to the class of 2021 as they sat down for their first matric exam on Wednesday.

She said pupils have been under pressure because of two years of disrupted schooling due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This class didn’t have a full year in 2020 — the biggest problem is that this year we had to bring them on Saturdays and after school so there has been too much pressure. There has been a lot of support, I do hope that the support that has been mobilised inside and outside government will be maintained,” she said.

Motshekga, Gauteng premier David Makhura and Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited Noordwyk Secondary School in Midrand to oversee the first day of the national senior certificate final examinations.

The school principal, Alex Tau, said they had 235 pupils writing exams on Wednesday morning.

“The children are ready. We’ve had Saturday and Sunday classes, we have done morning lessons and afternoon lessons, so we have done everything in our power to really get them prepared. All systems are set and we are also observing all [hygiene] protocols in terms of Covid-19,” he said.

On Wednesday, 124,065 candidates will sit for English Home Language while 609,830 will write English First Additional Language in 6,326 public examination centres, 526 independent and 326 designated centres around the country.

A total of 897,786 candidates, comprising 735,677 full-time and 162,109 part-time candidates have enrolled for the 2021 NSC examination, which will conclude on December 7.

Lesufi said most of those who had dropped out of school due to Covid-19 had returned to class this year.

“Those who we said dropped out of the system last year because of Covid-19 came back. Those who went for homeschooling came back, those who went to private school came back, hence the numbers. I am excited with that aspect,” he said.