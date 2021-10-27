Black Business Council wants to meet Kuben Naidoo over Pityana allegations

The Black Business Council wants an urgent meeting with SA Reserve Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo to discuss allegations made by prominent business leader Sipho Pityana.

Naidoo is also the CEO of the Prudential Authority (PA).

The Black Business Council (BBC) said it was concerned about allegations of interference by the Prudential Authority of the Reserve Bank.

In a statement on Wednesday, the council quoted CEO Kganki Matabane as saying they will request the meeting with Naidoo to fully understand what happened.

Pityana filed papers this week asking the high court to declare that the Prudential Authority acted unlawfully in blocking his appointment as chair of Absa.

The former Business Unity SA (Busa) president claims the Prudential Authority conducted an informal process with the boards of Absa Bank and Absa Holdings in connection with his nomination.

He claims that AngloGold Ashanti chairperson Maria Ramos improperly influenced the banking regulator to block the appointment.