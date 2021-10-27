South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA recorded low Covid-19 cases again in the last 24-hour cycle

27 October 2021 - 05:30 By TimesLIVE
Noella Mulopo, a laboratory technician, writes on a GeneXpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus disease testing cartridge in the National Institute for Biomedical Research laboratory (INRB) in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo on February 6, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Hereward Holland

Can I write my matric final exams if I am not vaccinated?

The department of basic education has assured pupils that they don't need to be vaccinated to write their final exams. 

Final exams for matriculants start on Wednesday. They were supposed to start on November 1 but were moved to avoid a clash with the municipal elections.

Speaking on SABC News, the department's spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said there is no requirement for matric pupils to be vaccinated to be allowed to write exams. He said the pupils who are not vaccinated could do so after exams to avoid taking time off from school due to side effects of the vaccine.

Financially stressed South Africans wish they'd saved before pandemic: survey

Financial stress is taking its toll on South Africans, with about 54% unable to make their money stretch to the end of the month.

Coupled with constant worry about the health of their loved ones, this is impacting on their mental health.

These are some of the findings of a recent Sanlam survey conducted among 1,200 South Africans as part of its “Letters to My Pre-Covid-19 Self” campaign, asking people to reflect on what they wish they had known or done prior to the pandemic.

