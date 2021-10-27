COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA recorded low Covid-19 cases again in the last 24-hour cycle

October 27 2021 - 07:09

Can I write my matric final exams if I am not vaccinated?

The department of basic education has assured pupils that they don't need to be vaccinated to write their final exams.

Final exams for matriculants start on Wednesday. They were supposed to start on November 1 but were moved to avoid a clash with the municipal elections.

Speaking on SABC News, the department's spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said there is no requirement for matric pupils to be vaccinated to be allowed to write exams. He said the pupils who are not vaccinated could do so after exams to avoid taking time off from school due to side effects of the vaccine.