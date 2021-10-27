COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA recorded low Covid-19 cases again in the last 24-hour cycle
October 27 2021 - 07:09
Can I write my matric final exams if I am not vaccinated?
The department of basic education has assured pupils that they don't need to be vaccinated to write their final exams.
Final exams for matriculants start on Wednesday. They were supposed to start on November 1 but were moved to avoid a clash with the municipal elections.
Speaking on SABC News, the department's spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said there is no requirement for matric pupils to be vaccinated to be allowed to write exams. He said the pupils who are not vaccinated could do so after exams to avoid taking time off from school due to side effects of the vaccine.
October 27 2021 - 06:07
Financially stressed South Africans wish they'd saved before pandemic: survey
Financial stress is taking its toll on South Africans, with about 54% unable to make their money stretch to the end of the month.
Coupled with constant worry about the health of their loved ones, this is impacting on their mental health.
These are some of the findings of a recent Sanlam survey conducted among 1,200 South Africans as part of its “Letters to My Pre-Covid-19 Self” campaign, asking people to reflect on what they wish they had known or done prior to the pandemic.
October 27 2021 - 05:30
SA recorded low Covid-19 cases again in the last 24-hour cycle
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 920 109 with 331 new cases reported. Today 53 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 88 987 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 812 320 with a recovery rate of 96,3% pic.twitter.com/IzI2SZPFMN— Department of Health (@HealthZA) October 26, 2021