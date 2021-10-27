EXPLAINER | Here's why Sipho Pityana is heading to court after alleged Absa chair snub

Absa’s lead independent director, Sipho Pityana, is heading to court after his nomination as chair of the bank was allegedly blocked.

He alleged that former Absa CEO and current chair at AngoGold Ashanti, Maria Ramos, informally told the Reserve Bank's Prudential Authority (PA) head, Kuben Naidoo, of an investigation against him for alleged sexual harassment.

Pityana has denied any claims of harassment but an alleged investigation by AngloGold reportedly found that the incident did happen. Pityana later resigned, claiming divisions in the board.

Absa later allegedly conducted their own investigation, which found the first investigation had been flawed.

According to the Financial Mail, Absa still considered Pityana for the role as chair, but, according to an affidavit by Pityana, was told by Naidoo that most of the Reserve Bank governors “decided that the authority would object to [his] appointment as chair of Absa, were Absa to submit a formal [nomination]”.

He was then allegedly informed that Absa's board would not nominate him for the role.