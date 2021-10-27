Financially stressed South Africans wish they'd saved before pandemic: survey

Farzana Botha, segment solutions manager at Sanlam Savings, said: “We’ve all gone through this major life event together and it has changed many of us in profound ways. We can’t underestimate the toll it has taken on our mental health. We’re likely to keep seeing the impact of this for years to come.

“The survey showed that above anything else, most people wish their former selves had saved more. It brought home the impact money has had as a stressor on mental wellbeing."

The survey found 57% of participants cited financial stress as having a huge effect on mental wellbeing.

This was followed by worry about their own and loved ones’ health (44%), and all the uncertainty brought about by the pandemic (38%).

Financial stress hit young people the hardest — those aged 18-24 were most mentally impacted by financial stress — and younger women were the hardest hit of all.