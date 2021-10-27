Guard your mental health, says matric pupil after challenging year

Guard your mental health, look after yourself and speak to someone when things get tough.

This was the message a Gauteng matric pupil had for his fellow classmates ahead of their final exams.

The Gauteng education department announced on Sunday that the province had enrolled 175,599 candidates to write this year’s matric exams — an increase of 17.55% on last year’s 149,385.

The exams will start on Wednesday and run until December 6 for public schools.

The class of 2021 will be the eighth group to write the Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statements (Caps).