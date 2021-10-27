Hospital group flatly refutes claims about the birth of 'Thembisa 10'

The Lenmed Group has refuted fresh claims that decuplets, known as the “Thembisa 10”, were delivered at Zamokuhle Private Hospital in Thembisa.

Independent Media executive chairperson Dr Iqbal Survé said on Wednesday that an inquiry instituted by the media group had found that Gosiame Sithole delivered the babies at this hospital but the infants were later transferred to Thembisa Hospital.

Dubbing the delivery as a comedy of errors, Survé said Sithole was admitted to Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on June 7 to deliver the babies. Something appeared to have gone awry and she was taken to Zamokuhle Private Hospital to give birth. But, he charged, the ventilators were not working and the babies were transferred to Thembisa Hospital and then back to the neonatal ICU at Steve Biko Academic Hospital.

Lenmed Group said in a statement on Wednesday that Sithole had not given birth to decuplets at any of its facilities in June.

“In fact, the hospital group has no record of Ms Sithole giving birth at any of our facilities.”