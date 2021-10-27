South Africa

Independent Media’s decuplets report finds ‘two of the 10 babies died on delivery’

27 October 2021 - 13:01
Independent Media has released a report on the 'Thembisa 10' saga. Stock photo.
Independent Media has released a report on the 'Thembisa 10' saga. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/sam74100

An inquiry instituted by Independent News & Media in response to questions about the veracity of their reports about the “birth of decuplets” in Gauteng has found “two of the 10 babies died” while being delivered by their mother Gosiame Sithole

This announcement was made by Independent executive chairperson Dr Iqbal Survé, who presented the findings of the report on Wednesday.

The inquiry was headed by human rights advocate Michael Donen SC. 

“The story of the mother is a sad story. It is not the outcome we could have predicted. It’s not something we thought we would end up with,” said Survé. 

According to Survé, eight of the babies survived and were admitted to the neonatal ICU department at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.

At the time, the hospital and the Gauteng health department denied decuplets were delivered there.

At the centre of the birth, Survé alleged on Wednesday, was a Nigerian doctor who used a pseudonym “Roberto”. 

Survé said the media house would publish a series of videos to reveal more details on what happened to the mother and babies. 

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘Thembisa 10’ babies saga to play out in public on Wednesday

The drama of the "Thembisa 10" babies will once again play out in the public domain when Independent Media releases its investigation into its ...
News
1 day ago

TOM EATON | As Iqbal surveys the damage, another story is coincidentally cooked up

So Piet and Iqbal think they’ve got the better of us, or found a Google loophole to deflect from their journalistic inadequacies
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

MAHLODI SAM MUOFHE | Freedom of expression is wasted on Rampedi and his propagandist ilk

Just as the third wave hit Gauteng, we got distracted by a dud of a story
Opinion & Analysis
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Thembisa 10’ babies saga to play out in public on Wednesday South Africa
  2. 'Please Call Me' inventor wins new round in Vodacom case South Africa
  3. ‘It’s a movie!’ — Mzansi shocked by ‘John Wick’ murders in Mamelodi South Africa
  4. ‘He will never be OK again’: 7-year battle to prove his innocence in Senzo ... South Africa
  5. Opportunity knocks in SA trucking industry? See salary range for drivers South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed
Up close and personal with Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane