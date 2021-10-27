LISTEN | 'Where are the babies right now?' Independent Media wants answers on 'Thembisa 10'

Questions continued to be asked of Pretoria News and its editor, Piet Rampedi, who wrote the story. However, Rampedi and Independent Media did not change their tune.

“I stand by my story. Ms Sithole was pregnant and gave birth to her 10 babies on June 7 2021. It’s a fact,” Rampedi said amid fake news accusations.

On Wednesday, Independent Media presented its investigation into the report of the birth of decuplets.

The media organisation clarified at the start of the session that Wednesday's media conference was not the complete story and updates would follow.

In the media briefing Dr Iqbal Survé, executive chairperson of Independent Media, spoke at the media briefingon the outcomes of the investigation.

“This has been a very dangerous investigation” he said.

Survé said the woman was diagnosed as pregnant with six babies in December 2020 at Steve Biko Academic Hospital. Her second scan was done in January or February at Sunninghill Hospital where the scan showed eight babies. According to the inquiry, Sithole gave birth to 10 babies but two of the babies died.

He said the mother saw the babies for two days and was then informed that they were sent to George Mukhari Hospital due to medical complications.

He said the newborns were then taken to a Nigerian doctor who helped Sithole at Sunninghill Hospital. Survé said the Nigerian doctor used a different name and it is now difficult to find him.