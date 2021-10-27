Murdered Gabisile Shabane's twin says life will never be the same

The twin sister of Gabisile Shabane — the girl with albinism who was murdered for her body parts — on Wednesday told the court how painfully different life has been for her and her family since her sibling's killing.

Gabisile was kidnapped in January 2018 from their home in Hlalanikahle in Emalahleni (formerly Witbank). She was 13. She was murdered by a group of men — among them a traditional healer — who wanted to harvest her body parts to create powerful muti that they believed would make them rich.

Khanyisile Shabane’s statement was entered into evidence by the state in the high court sitting in Middelburg on Wednesday during the mitigation and aggravation of sentence proceedings of the three men who were earlier found guilty of killing Gabisile and Khanyisile's 15-month-old nephew, Nkosikhona Ngwenya.

Ngwenya was mistaken for another child living with albinism in the same house. When the kidnappers realised they had taken the wrong child, they tossed Ngwenya over bridge on the N4, leaving him to drown in a swamp.

In her statement, Gabisile’s twin sister, Khanyisile, who does not have albinism, said the two were best friends who did everything together. They were excited about starting high school together.