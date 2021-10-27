New travel rules see the return of big ships and airline food

In an early Christmas present for South Africans, cruise ships will again be allowed to set sail in local waters, while domestic airline passengers will again hear the hallowed words “chicken or beef?”

This follows the gazetting of new level 1 travel regulations which permit cruise ships to call at SA ports from November and allow airlines to serve pre-packaged in-flight meals.

However, clumsy wording in the gazette notice caused brief panic among airline operators as it implied domestic airline passengers were required to present a negative Covid-19 test before being allowed to fly.

“That’s news to me,” a bemused Kirby Gordon, FlySafair marketing manager, told TimesLIVE.

Gordon, who took a domestic flight on Sunday, noted that no-one had asked him for a negative Covid-19 test before boarding.