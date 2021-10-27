Public protector finds David Masondo did not abuse his power to get ex-lover arrested by Hawks

The public protector has cleared finance deputy minister David Masondo of any wrongdoing after a complaint that he abused state resources to settle a personal score with an ex-lover.

The complaint lodged by an unidentified complainant came after reports that Masondo had, in 2019, allegedly set the Hawks on his ex-mistress for extortion, following disagreements over a financial settlement for counselling after the woman allegedly underwent an abortion at the advice of the deputy minister.

In a report released on Tuesday, advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane said the Hawks explained in response to a letter of enquiry from her office that Masondo approached the Gauteng serious corruption investigation unit and reported a case of extortion.

The Hawks told the public protector that the case Masondo reported fell within their mandate and that he had not received preferential treatment when he reported the case.

Mkhwebane said evidence before her showed that Masondo sought to have the dispute he had with the woman investigated and ultimately decided in a court of law.