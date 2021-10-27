Two Eastern Cape cops deliver a bouncing baby boy

Two Eastern Cape police officers rolled up their sleeves — not to catch a criminal ... but to catch a bouncing baby boy.

Kinkelbos​ station commander Capt Nomachule Saki and her community policing officer Const Vanessa Baartman became “midwives” as they put their duties aside for a while and welcomed the little one with warm arms in Colchester on Tuesday about 3pm.

Police spokesperson Sgt Majola Nkohli said it all started when a frantic male traffic officer entered the police station and told the station commander that a woman was in labour at a house in Colchester.

“The two female officers armed themselves with birthing essentials such as gloves, and immediately responded to the call,” Nkohli said.

“The officers found the 30-year-old woman already in advanced labour and helped her deliver her beautiful baby.”

The parents of the newborn expressed their gratitude for the assistance.

