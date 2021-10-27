South Africa

WATCH | Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude hits Boksburg

27 October 2021 - 16:43
An earthquake struck the East Rand on Wednesday, the Council for Geoscience has confirmed. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Jerry Rainey

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 on the Richter scale struck Boksburg in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday morning.

The Council for Geoscience said data indicated that the earthquake was recorded around 11.01am

“The epicentre was located in the eastern suburbs of Johannesburg. The public is encouraged to record their experiences using the available online questionnaire,” the council said.

In July, an earthquake which measured 3.5 on the Richter scale hit the area.

On social media, meanwhile, many reacted to the tremor:

🤯🤯🤯 MUST SEE: INSANE CCTV FOOTAGE OF WEDNESDAY MORNING’S 3-MAGNITUDE TREMOR IN BOKSBURG. JUST LISTEN TO THAT THUD!!!🔊 | 📹 A JACOBS

Posted by Gauteng Weather on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

TimesLIVE

