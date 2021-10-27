WATCH | Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude hits Boksburg

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 on the Richter scale struck Boksburg in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday morning.

The Council for Geoscience said data indicated that the earthquake was recorded around 11.01am

“The epicentre was located in the eastern suburbs of Johannesburg. The public is encouraged to record their experiences using the available online questionnaire,” the council said.

In July, an earthquake which measured 3.5 on the Richter scale hit the area.

On social media, meanwhile, many reacted to the tremor: