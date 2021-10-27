WATCH | Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude hits Boksburg
An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 on the Richter scale struck Boksburg in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday morning.
The Council for Geoscience said data indicated that the earthquake was recorded around 11.01am
“The epicentre was located in the eastern suburbs of Johannesburg. The public is encouraged to record their experiences using the available online questionnaire,” the council said.
In July, an earthquake which measured 3.5 on the Richter scale hit the area.
On social media, meanwhile, many reacted to the tremor:
🤯🤯🤯 MUST SEE: INSANE CCTV FOOTAGE OF WEDNESDAY MORNING’S 3-MAGNITUDE TREMOR IN BOKSBURG. JUST LISTEN TO THAT THUD!!!🔊 | 📹 A JACOBSPosted by Gauteng Weather on Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Is that earth tremor in Boksburg 😳#tremor pic.twitter.com/tXmh6z41ou— Frank Gallagher❄ (@Celeb_1632) October 27, 2021
I guess there are no Boksburg/Alberton/Germiston residents on Twitter. We all felt that tremor but no one wants to talk about it 😂— Gyanna (@IAmGyanna) October 27, 2021
The biggest tremor in Boksburg.— Thusano-Group(PTY)LTD (@tebohoreginald) October 27, 2021
Damn that was frightening AF.
