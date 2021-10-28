South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | The Covid-19 taught us that the impact of health crises resonates throughout economies & societies: Ghebreyesus

28 October 2021 - 05:30 By TimesLIVE
Elizabeth, speaks with another anti-vaccine mandate protester during the board meeting of Portland Public School about a proposed coronavirus disease vaccine mandate for students 12-years-old and above in Portland, Oregon, US on October 26, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Sergio Olmos NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

LISTEN | Study finds vaccine sentiment is trending downwards

It is now widely understood that receiving the Covid-19 vaccine is the most successful measure to combat the disease and set world economies back on a growth path. 

However, an ongoing study by a team of well-being researchers, called the Gross National Happiness Today Project, indicates that vaccine attitudes globally are on the decrease.

Director of the project and well-being economist at the University of Johannesburg, Professor Talita Greyling, explains some of the projects findings. 

October 28 2021 - 05:23

