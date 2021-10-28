South Africa

Election day weather 'mostly settled', with some rain and cold in the west of SA

28 October 2021 - 17:12 By TimesLIVE
It will be mostly sunny and warm on election day next week, the SA Weather Service said on Thursday, but some western parts of the country will be wet and windy. Stock photo.
Image: vapi/123RF

The SA Weather Service (Saws) said on Thursday that it would be “mostly sunny” and warm on election day next week, though some western parts of the country would be wet and windy.

The service provided a provincial breakdown of the expected conditions:

  • Gauteng — Partly cloudy and warm.
  • Mpumalanga — Partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the lowveld.
  • Limpopo — Fine and warm to hot.
  • North West — Fine and warm.
  • Free State — Fine and warm.
  • Northern Cape — Cloudy and cool in the west with rain showers, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and warm.
  • Western Cape — Cloudy and cool in the west with showers along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and warm.
  • Eastern Cape — Partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming cooler with rain showers along the south coast and adjacent interior from evening. It will become windy from midday.
  • KwaZulu-Natal — Fine and warm to hot.

Saws said it would continue to monitor the forecast and advise should the forecast change.

TimesLIVE

