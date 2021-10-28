Good Samaritan who gave passengers a lift killed in hit-and-run

Free State police are on the hunt for a driver of a Mazda 323 Sedan who allegedly killed another motorist in a hit-and-run accident in Kroonstad.

Police spokesperson Capt Malebo Khosana said the accident happened in Manis Street in Marabastad, Maokeng , just after midnight on Saturday.

It is alleged that 50-year-old Teboho Gaarekwe was driving a white Toyota Cressida from the Kroonstad business district to Maokeng with five passengers on board when the incident happened.

Khosana said two men and two women were seated in the back seat while one passenger was in the front passenger seat.

“The back seat passengers requested a lift from town. It is alleged that an argument erupted between the two male passengers in the back seat and the one in front about small change of transport fees.

“As the car stopped near AB’s Car Wash, two males in the back seat alighted from the car, opened the left passenger side, pulled him out and started beating him up.”

Khosana said Gaarekwe got out and tried to intervene but he was also beaten up by the two men.

They left him in the middle of the road, Khosana said.

“It is further alleged that a speeding motor vehicle came and the two attackers managed to move out of the road leaving their victim in the road. The speeding vehicle ran over him and left him for dead.

“The information gathered at the scene was that the motor vehicle involved is white in colour.

“The surviving beaten up passenger, who sustained serious injuries, was taken to hospital.”

A case of culpable homicide was opened.

Anyone with information that can help trace the white Mazda 323 and the whereabouts of the driver is requested to contact Sgt Jabulani Kumalo of Maokeng SAPS Detective Unit on 073 900 4892 or use MySAPS App for an anonymous tip-off.

