South Africa

Here’s how scammers may gain access to your NSFAS allowance

28 October 2021 - 13:30
NSFAS will no longer communicate directly with students via SMS after a scam aimed at accessing their personal information.
NSFAS will no longer communicate directly with students via SMS after a scam aimed at accessing their personal information.
Image: lkeskinen / 123RF Stock Photo

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has called on beneficiaries to be vigilant as scammers target them online seeking to gain access to their allowances. 

The scheme told TimesLIVE on Thursday that it continues to receive reports from victims who lose their allowances to scammers. 

Spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo said that scammers may access personal information and accounts through fake websites or dodgy links shared on social media.

“Several cases have been picked up and reported in the past years, including unauthorised access to students’ allowances. Unfortunately, this is ongoing. We urge students, prospective applicants and the public to report any suspicious messages or calls from fraudsters posing as NSFAS officials or any fraudulent activities to the Vuvuzela Hotline.

“Any information or trend that is considered fake and may harm students and the public is our priority. NSFAS reports such matters to the relevant authorities for further investigation. We always encourage students to be vigilant of fake websites and social media platforms that may require their personal information.”

Last week, the scheme issued a warning after a fake circular made the rounds on social media announcing an increase in allowance for the 2022 academic year. 

READ MORE

‘Millionaire NSFAS student’ Sibongile Mani fails to have case discharged

Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani, who received more than R14m in her student account from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, ...
News
1 week ago

Wits SRC wants free on-campus Covid-19 tests for students who don't want to vaccinate

Wits student representative council president Nhlonipho Nxumalo has lamented the financial implications of proposed weekly Covid-19 tests, saying ...
News
1 week ago

RECORDED | NSFAS gives update on funding for 2022 academic year

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Blade Nzimande is expected to also be present with NSFAS also outlining its state of readiness ...
News
3 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Thembisa 10’ babies saga to play out in public on Wednesday South Africa
  2. Eskom ramps up load-shedding to stage 4 South Africa
  3. ‘It’s a movie!’ — Mzansi shocked by ‘John Wick’ murders in Mamelodi South Africa
  4. Opportunity knocks in SA trucking industry? See salary range for drivers South Africa
  5. 'Please Call Me' inventor wins new round in Vodacom case South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...
Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed