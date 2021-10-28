Here’s how scammers may gain access to your NSFAS allowance

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has called on beneficiaries to be vigilant as scammers target them online seeking to gain access to their allowances.

The scheme told TimesLIVE on Thursday that it continues to receive reports from victims who lose their allowances to scammers.

Spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo said that scammers may access personal information and accounts through fake websites or dodgy links shared on social media.

“Several cases have been picked up and reported in the past years, including unauthorised access to students’ allowances. Unfortunately, this is ongoing. We urge students, prospective applicants and the public to report any suspicious messages or calls from fraudsters posing as NSFAS officials or any fraudulent activities to the Vuvuzela Hotline.

“Any information or trend that is considered fake and may harm students and the public is our priority. NSFAS reports such matters to the relevant authorities for further investigation. We always encourage students to be vigilant of fake websites and social media platforms that may require their personal information.”

Last week, the scheme issued a warning after a fake circular made the rounds on social media announcing an increase in allowance for the 2022 academic year.