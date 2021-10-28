‘I wish they never see the light of day,’ says Gabisile Shabane's mother, who was murdered for her body parts

Shabane’s pained mother did not hold back as she took the stand on Wednesday afternoon and told the court exactly what she wanted to happen to the three men who butchered her daughter to make get-rich-quick potions.

“It is my wish that these men get 10 life sentences so that they never see the light of day. They are a danger to the public, they are heartless.

“They are now begging for mercy, saying that they have kids. But they failed to feel pity for me when I screamed and begged for their mercy [when they broke into my home],” said Shabane.

In mitigation of sentence, traditional healer Thokozani Msibi and his two accomplices, Knowledge Wezi Mhlanga and Brilliant Mkhize, had, through their lawyers, pleaded for leniency, saying they were first-time offenders who had children they needed to look after.

Msibi, who was in a polygamous marriage, told the court that he was a businessman who survived through his traditional healing business. Mhlanga told the court that he was a 28-year-old tutor who earned about R4,500 a month. He was a marketing student at Damelin. Mkhize, also 28, told the court that he had worked at a restaurant chain at the time of his incarceration and earned about R5,000 a month.

The court had found that their pursuit of wealth had led to them kidnapping and killing Shabane as they believed, after being informed by Msibi, that her body parts were the key ingredient they needed for a life of wealth and riches.

Shabane said with them being parents themselves, they should have thought of the pain they would have felt had the same been done to their children.