South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

I’ve already recovered from Covid-19, why do I need to suffer through the side effects of vaccination?

28 October 2021 - 07:01
The national department of health recommends vaccination against Covid-19, even after you have recovered from it. File photo.
The national department of health recommends vaccination against Covid-19, even after you have recovered from it. File photo.
Image: SEBABATSO MOSAMO

The Department of Health recommends getting vaccinated for Covid-19 even after you have contracted the virus and recovered from it.

Vaccination does not prevent people from getting infected with Covid-19, but it prevents severe illness, the persistent after-effects known as “long Covid”, hospitalisation and even death, it says.

After getting Covid-19, the immune system becomes weak and its response to the virus is significantly shorter than the vaccine.

The benefits far outweigh the fear of vaccination side effects which only last up to two days, the department says. 

Evidence shows that your body’s response when you are sick from Covid-19 is much weaker and shorter than the response to the vaccine. Getting the vaccine will give you a much stronger and longer-lasting immune response. The side effects of the vaccine are mild and do not last more than a day or two while getting sick from Covid-19 can cause hospitalisation or death.” 

People with allergic reactions are advised to inform their healthcare providers who will then decide if it is safe to get vaccinated.

The assessment will determine whether the vaccine is administered at a vaccination site or in a hospital.

“If your healthcare practitioner says you can get the vaccine, but your previous reaction to a vaccine or medication was severe, you should be vaccinated in a hospital and be observed for 30 minutes after vaccination.

“If your previous reaction was not severe, you can get the vaccine at a normal vaccination site, but you must wait in the observation area for 30 minutes after getting the vaccine to make sure there is no allergic reaction,” says the department. 

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Does the vaccine have an effect on growth or puberty?

General medical practitioner Dr Sheri Fanaroff said there is no biological reason nor proof the Covid-19 vaccine can interfere with the progression ...
News
3 days ago

Should I take the second jab of the vaccine if I’ve had a severe allergic reaction to the first?

The NICD said it's normal to get symptoms after vaccination.This response means the immune system is responding to the vaccine in a way that will ...
News
2 days ago

Can I write my matric final exams if I am not vaccinated?

The department of basic education has assured pupils that they don't need to be vaccinated to write their final exams.
News
1 day ago

Why will children between 12 and 17 only be given one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine?

Health minister Joe Phaahla said a single dose will be given because it is safest, while experts study reports of chest pains and temporary heart ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Thembisa 10’ babies saga to play out in public on Wednesday South Africa
  2. Eskom ramps up load-shedding to stage 4 South Africa
  3. ‘It’s a movie!’ — Mzansi shocked by ‘John Wick’ murders in Mamelodi South Africa
  4. Opportunity knocks in SA trucking industry? See salary range for drivers South Africa
  5. 'Please Call Me' inventor wins new round in Vodacom case South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...
Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed