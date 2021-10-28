I’ve already recovered from Covid-19, why do I need to suffer through the side effects of vaccination?

The Department of Health recommends getting vaccinated for Covid-19 even after you have contracted the virus and recovered from it.

Vaccination does not prevent people from getting infected with Covid-19, but it prevents severe illness, the persistent after-effects known as “long Covid”, hospitalisation and even death, it says.

After getting Covid-19, the immune system becomes weak and its response to the virus is significantly shorter than the vaccine.

The benefits far outweigh the fear of vaccination side effects which only last up to two days, the department says.

“Evidence shows that your body’s response when you are sick from Covid-19 is much weaker and shorter than the response to the vaccine. Getting the vaccine will give you a much stronger and longer-lasting immune response. The side effects of the vaccine are mild and do not last more than a day or two while getting sick from Covid-19 can cause hospitalisation or death.”

People with allergic reactions are advised to inform their healthcare providers who will then decide if it is safe to get vaccinated.

The assessment will determine whether the vaccine is administered at a vaccination site or in a hospital.

“If your healthcare practitioner says you can get the vaccine, but your previous reaction to a vaccine or medication was severe, you should be vaccinated in a hospital and be observed for 30 minutes after vaccination.

“If your previous reaction was not severe, you can get the vaccine at a normal vaccination site, but you must wait in the observation area for 30 minutes after getting the vaccine to make sure there is no allergic reaction,” says the department.