South Africa

Life sentences for trio who murdered child with albinism for muti

28 October 2021 - 16:24
The three men convicted of killing Gabisile Shabane, 13, and 15-month-old Nkosikhona Ngwenya.
Image: Naledi Shange

The three men found guilty of murdering 13-year-old Gabisile Shabane, who lived with albinism, have been handed life sentences.

They were also handed life sentences for killing Shabane's nephew, Nkosikhona Ngwenya, who they had kidnapped with her in January 2018 from their home in Hlalanikahle in Emalahleni (formerly Witbank).

They had mistaken the 15-month-old for another child living with albinism in the same household. They threw him off a bridge along the N4 when they realised their mistake. 

For breaking into the Shabane house, they were given five years. For pointing a gun at Shabane's mother Anna and Nkosikhona's mother Mpumi, they were given five years each.

For kidnapping Gabisile and Nkosikhona, they received five years for each of the kidnappings.

For violating Gabisile's body, they were handed five years.

The trio — traditional healer Thokozani Msibi, Knowledge Mhlanga and Brilliant Mkhize — immediately applied for leave to appeal their convictions and sentences. 

Their applications were dismissed.

The court had heard how they had kidnapped Gabisile with the plan to kill her and harvest her body parts for muti they wanted to use to make potions they believed would make them rich. 

They were arrested just weeks after the kidnapping and killings. Gabisile's remains were found in a shallow grave in Cullinan. 

TimesLIVE

