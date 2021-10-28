South Africa

LISTEN | Study finds vaccine sentiment is trending downwards

28 October 2021 - 06:00 By Paige Muller
South Africa showing the highest downward trend in vaccine sentiment with decrease of 13%.
Image: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

It is now widely understood that receiving the Covid-19 vaccine is the most successful measure to combat the disease and set world economies back on a growth path. 

However, an ongoing study by a team of well-being researchers, called the Gross National Happiness Today Project, indicates that vaccine attitudes globally are on the decrease.

Director of the project and well-being economist at the University of Johannesburg, Professor Talita Greyling, explains some of the projects findings. 

Listen to what she had to say: 

Does the vaccine have an effect on growth or puberty?

General medical practitioner Dr Sheri Fanaroff said there is no biological reason nor proof the Covid-19 vaccine can interfere with the progression ...
News
2 days ago

Should I take the second jab of the vaccine if I’ve had a severe allergic reaction to the first?

The NICD said it's normal to get symptoms after vaccination.This response means the immune system is responding to the vaccine in a way that will ...
News
1 day ago

Can I write my matric final exams if I am not vaccinated?

The department of basic education has assured pupils that they don't need to be vaccinated to write their final exams.
News
23 hours ago
