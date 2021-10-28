LISTEN | Study finds vaccine sentiment is trending downwards
28 October 2021 - 06:00
It is now widely understood that receiving the Covid-19 vaccine is the most successful measure to combat the disease and set world economies back on a growth path.
However, an ongoing study by a team of well-being researchers, called the Gross National Happiness Today Project, indicates that vaccine attitudes globally are on the decrease.
Director of the project and well-being economist at the University of Johannesburg, Professor Talita Greyling, explains some of the projects findings.
Listen to what she had to say: