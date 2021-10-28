LISTEN | Gauteng government to sue Independent Media over ‘Thembisa 10’ claims
The Gauteng government says it will take legal action against Independent Media after a report about the controversial “Thembisa 10” alleging that “two of the 10 babies died” while being delivered by their mother, Gosiame Sithole.
“We want to put it on record that the Gauteng government has taken legal action,” said spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga.
Listen to the official statement here:
“The provincial government cannot stand by while serious allegations are made against nurses, doctors, hospital management and healthcare workers. These are men and women of integrity who have worked tirelessly during this particular period and before to ensure that they save lives,” Mhaga said.
On Wednesday, Independent Media released a report in response to questions about the veracity of the stories it published about the “birth of decuplets”.
Independent executive chairperson Dr Iqbal Survé, who presented the findings of the report on Wednesday, said eight of the babies survived and were admitted to the neonatal ICU department at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.
Listen to the report highlights here:
Mhaga said Sithole was admitted to Thembisa hospital on June 18, and various medical tests were conducted to determine her state of health.
However, doctors established that she did not give birth to any babies nor was she pregnant in recent times.
“Government is duty bound to protect the integrity of all government officials as well as that of public institutions,” Mhaga said.
He said a senior counsel had been briefed and court papers would be served on Independent Media in “due course”.
TimesLIVE