South Africa

SA records 533 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours

28 October 2021 - 20:40 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 533 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Thursday.

There were 55 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the same period. This means that there have been 2,921,114 cases and 89,104 fatalities recorded to date across SA.

Of the new cases, the most were from Gauteng (150), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (93), the Western Cape (76) and the Free State (53).

The NICD said there were 30 new hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that there are now 3,939 people in hospital for coronavirus related treatment.

TimesLIVE

Covid-19 live updates.
News
15 hours ago

