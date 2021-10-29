Covid-19: 475 new cases, 47 deaths in SA in 24 hours

The NICD said the latest fatalities meant that 89,151 confirmed deaths had been recorded to date.

Of the new cases, more than a third were in Gauteng (35%, or 162 cases). Only two other provinces — the Western Cape (64 cases) and KwaZulu-Natal (59 cases) — recorded more than 50 infections in the past day.

Figures also showed that there were 34 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people admitted for Covid-19 related care to 3,887.

