South Africa

Covid-19: 475 new cases, 47 deaths in SA in 24 hours

29 October 2021 - 18:52 By TimesLIVE
Image: Lightbox

There were 475 new Covid-19 cases and 47 deaths recorded in SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Friday.

This means that there have been 2,921,589 confirmed Covid-19 cases recorded across the country since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March 2020.

The NICD said the latest fatalities meant that 89,151 confirmed deaths had been recorded to date.

Of the new cases, more than a third were in Gauteng (35%, or 162 cases). Only two other provinces — the Western Cape (64 cases) and KwaZulu-Natal (59 cases) — recorded more than 50 infections in the past day.

Figures also showed that there were 34 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people admitted for Covid-19 related care to 3,887.

