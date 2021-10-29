COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | How Covid created a feast for the big guys and famine for the little ones
Why are fully vaccinated people still catching Covid-19?
As the number of fully vaccinated people continues to grow in SA, questions about why some people are still becoming infected with Covid-19 are thrust into the spotlight.
According to government stats, more than 12-million people have been fully vaccinated, with over 5-million Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered, just under 7-million second Pfizer vaccines given and just under 100,000 single-jab shots administered to 12-17-year-olds.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that Covid-19 vaccines are effective at preventing infection, serious illness, and death. However, they are not 100% effective at preventing infection and some people who are fully vaccinated can still get the virus.
Food: how Covid created a feast for the big guys and famine for the little ones
Findings from an in-depth study on how Covid-19 lockdowns affected food systems have been revealed by researchers from the University of the Western Cape (UWC).
They found the government response “protected and insulated commercial farming and corporate-owned businesses” at the expense of the informal sector, which plays a big role in food systems.
Small-scale farmers, fishers and traders have suffered huge business losses under Covid-19, depriving poor consumers of a crucial source of cheap, nutritious food, said researchers Ruth Hall and Marc Wegerif, from the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (Plaas) at UWC.
This happened “while large, corporate food producers and retailers have reaped the profits”, they said.
'Covid-19 lit the fire': Societal inequalities lit the country in July, experts say
Long-standing structural inequalities, political entrepreneurs and Covid-19 fuelled the riots that left more than 300 dead in an outburst of violence in July.
This was the analysis of public commenters during the 7th Presidential Roundtable on After the Riots, hosted by the Academy of Science of SA (ASSAf).
One of the speakers, Prof Adam Habib, director of the London School of African and Oriental Studies, said structural inequality in society had led to major political polarisation.
