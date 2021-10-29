COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | How Covid created a feast for the big guys and famine for the little ones

October 29 2021 - 07:00

Why are fully vaccinated people still catching Covid-19?

As the number of fully vaccinated people continues to grow in SA, questions about why some people are still becoming infected with Covid-19 are thrust into the spotlight.

According to government stats, more than 12-million people have been fully vaccinated, with over 5-million Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered, just under 7-million second Pfizer vaccines given and just under 100,000 single-jab shots administered to 12-17-year-olds.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that Covid-19 vaccines are effective at preventing infection, serious illness, and death. However, they are not 100% effective at preventing infection and some people who are fully vaccinated can still get the virus.