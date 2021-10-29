KZN traffic officials jailed for fraud

The Durban specialised commercial crimes court sentenced five Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) officials from the uMngeni licensing office in Howick to imprisonment for their role in the commission of 503 counts of fraud.

Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, said Dumisani Nkala, Lindiwe Xulu, Meshack Ndlovu, Nkosinathi Zondi and Dumisani Phungula helped many motor vehicle learner’s licence applicants pass their tests.

“While the officers invigilated the learner’s licence tests, they would use a hidden light-emitting device to discretely point out the correct answers to the applicants, thereby helping them to pass.”

Nkala, was convicted of 49 counts of fraud while Xulu was convicted of 158 counts of fraud.

Ndlovu was convicted of seven counts of fraud while Zondi and Phungula were convicted of 274 and 15 counts of fraud respectively.