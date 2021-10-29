POLL | Do you believe the ANC's promise to fix load-shedding if people vote for them?

ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa's statement that Eskom's load-shedding may not be dealt with if people don't vote for the ANC has received mixed reactions.

While addressing community members in Tsabella in Ekurhuleni, Ramaphosa said he was aware of citizens saying “no electricity, no vote” and that needed to stop now.

“I’ve seen your placards saying ‘no electricity, no vote’. If you say that then who will fix the electricity?

“That means there will be no electricity for good because the ANC provides electricity, the same ANC you don’t like. Who will you vote for then to provide electricity? There’s nobody else that can provide electricity for you,” said Ramaphosa in isiZulu.