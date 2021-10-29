South Africa

POLL | Do you believe the ANC's promise to fix load-shedding if people vote for them?

29 October 2021 - 13:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa on the local government election campaign trail.
President Cyril Ramaphosa on the local government election campaign trail.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa's statement that Eskom's load-shedding may not be dealt with if people don't vote for the ANC has received mixed reactions. 

While addressing community members in Tsabella in Ekurhuleni, Ramaphosa said he was aware of citizens saying “no electricity, no vote” and that needed to stop now. 

“I’ve seen your placards saying ‘no electricity, no vote’. If you say that then who will fix the electricity?

“That means there will be no electricity for good because the ANC provides electricity, the same ANC you don’t like. Who will you vote for then to provide electricity? There’s nobody else that can provide electricity for you,” said Ramaphosa in isiZulu.

Ramaphosa said grievances over service delivery in communities should be taken up with the appointed mayor or councillor, instead of not voting. 

He said SA was not the only country with power problems, saying that countries like the US also experience load-shedding. “In California, they had no electricity for months,” claimed Ramaphosa. 

This is not the first time Ramaphosa has vowed that the ANC would stop load-shedding. 

In 2015, addressing the National Council of Provinces, Ramaphosa said load-shedding would be a thing of the past in “18 months to two years”.

“In another 18 months to two years, you will forget the challenges we had in relation to power and energy and Eskom ever happened,” he said.

In 2019, during his state of the nation address, the president assured the nation that “Eskom has made much progress in implementing its nine-point plan, ensuring better maintenance of its general fleet, reducing costs and ensuring adequate reserves of coal”. 

MORE

Ramaphosa woos domestic workers on campaign trail

Domestic workers are 'the glue and strings that tie the social fabric of our country together', President Cyril Ramaphosa told a Cosatu women's event ...
Politics
20 hours ago

'I'm determined Eskom challenges will be solved by weekend': Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said that now was not the time to point fingers at who was responsible for Eskom’s ongoing rolling blackouts.
Politics
19 hours ago

ANC polling shows voter stayaway may put metros out of reach

The ANC’s own polling puts its support at 46% in Johannesburg, while other surveys indicate the city may be too close to call.
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Eskom ramps up load-shedding to stage 4 South Africa
  2. ‘It’s a movie!’ — Mzansi shocked by ‘John Wick’ murders in Mamelodi South Africa
  3. ‘Thembisa 10’ babies saga to play out in public on Wednesday South Africa
  4. Mamelodi locals nervous after ‘John Wick’ Boko Haram gang shootings South Africa
  5. WATCH | ‘Babies were trafficked’ says Survé, as Gauteng government fires back ... South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...
Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed