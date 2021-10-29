Senzo Mchunu promises to resolve Hammanskraal water woes

Mchunu said the government was also going to look for ways to intervene in the completion of the Rooival wastewater treatment plant.

During the City of Tshwane budget speech, mayor Randall Williams said phase 1 of the plant’s upgrade would cost R124m.

Mchunu said his department would seek advice from its legal officials with regard to the recommendation by the SAHRC that it take over the responsibility of resolving water and sanitation services in Hammanskraal from the Tshwane council.

“We are going to finalise whatever legal advice we get, and I don’t see any problem with the direction the SAHRC has taken because it is not theory that people are being given dirty water. We confirmed it. It’s a reality,” he said.

He said the department would also study the recommendations of the commission’s report and implement other recommendations within the prescripts of the law.

Even though there was still no clean water in the area, most residents complained about bills that continue to increase.

“It’s frustrating,” said one resident.

Another expressed her shock about how the city kept harassing her to pay the bill.

“The bills are shocking us. The water is dirty and turns green. We have a lot of bills. Tshwane is threatening us,” she said.