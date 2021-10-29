South Africa

Three farm workers shot at farm close to Lesotho border

29 October 2021 - 11:07
Police said the incident happened at Balmacara farm on the border of SA and Lesotho on Thursday evening.
Three farm workers were shot and wounded after gunmen opened fire on them at a farm close to the Lesotho border on Thursday evening, Free State police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said the incident happened at Balmacara farm on the border of SA and Lesotho in the district of Van Stadensrus.

Makhele said it was alleged five men stormed a home and opened on the three farm workers who were busy preparing food.

When police officers from Van Stadensrus arrived, they found cartridges and blood at the door, Makhele said.

“There was a faint call for help from inside the house. The members forced entry into the house and found a 29-year-old victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound in the hand. An ambulance was immediately called to the scene.”

Two men with gunshot wounds were found in a neighboring homestead.

Cases of attempted murder were opened.

