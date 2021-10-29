To take a knee or not, plus five talking points from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

It bothers me slightly that I may never play for the Springboks, writes Piet Croucamp in this week's edition of Vrye Weekblad.

My entire life I have refused to sing Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika. The first part glorifies gods and the second part has a militaristic rhythm that glorifies apartheid, and both phenomenons have caused humanity great harm. Neither is an innocent phenomenon I am prepared to honour symbolically, he continues.

So were I to be included in the Springbok team playing the All Blacks tomorrow (may the Lord help South Africa) I shall probably have to withdraw from the team because I refuse to sing the national anthem.

There is damning judgment of anyone who does not conform to the symbolism of uniformity.

Racism is as endemic in sport as it is in schools and everyday social life. Sport is an important public platform and a good one to make the point against racism. If you are a racist, you should withdraw from a team that includes the best South African fast bowlers if you are uncomfortable with the colour of their skin.

Maybe you don’t have a problem playing sport with black players as long as they don’t come to your house and ask your daughter’s hand in marriage. Yet you bend a knee for the sake of your career. Quinton de Kock has a problem with people like you.

No racist should represent South Africa in sport. There are in all likelihood many racists in our sports teams and some of them may even kneel without integrity.

We admire independence of thought in our children; in our sports personalities, it becomes a condemnable abomination.

Most white South Africans will not readily agree to any symbolic ritual that includes a clenched fist. The argument that the raised fist represents the ideological assumptions of black power is not unfounded. A black power salute is historically a valid expression of black South Africans’ struggle against apartheid, colonialism and systemic repression and should stay that. In the US it is a powerful symbol against systemic racism.