South Africa

Vote then vax: 1,000 pop-up sites to administer jabs on Monday

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
29 October 2021 - 08:37
People will be able to vote and then get vaccinated at 1,000 pop-up sites on Monday. File photo.
Image: SEBABATSO MOSAMO

Pop-up vaccination sites will operate at 1,000 voting stations on Monday.

Health minister Joe Phaahla said at a media briefing early on Friday that the pop-up sites would target areas where the uptake of vaccinations had been low.

The single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be prioritised so people who travel to vote do not need to return for a second dose.

The pop-up vaccination sites will operate outside areas demarcated for voting. Those keen on getting the jab will be able to vote first and then get vaccinated.

Phaahla also announced that the first 260,000 over 60s to be vaccinated in November will each receive a R100 grocery voucher, funded by donors.

Health workers who volunteered to operate the pop-up sites on Monday will be able to travel there using Uber, riding to the value of R100 each.

Nando's is contributing vouchers worth R500,000 to reward the best performing pop-up vaccination teams countrywide.

