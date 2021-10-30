Johannesburg residents fear for their lives as shootings during funerals at nearby cemetery surge

Westedene, Johannesburg, resident Amy Scholtz fears for her life as send-off gun shots at a nearby cemetery escalate.

The mother of two children, aged six and four, found a bullet lodged in a roof gutter of her home on Saturday afternoon. She said they have been hearing a lot of gunfire at the Westpark Cemetery — where some of SA’s prominent citizens are buried — since last year.

“We heard gunfire, as we have often heard in the last year in Westpark,” she said.

“I thought it was a branch on our roof but when I looked on our roof, I couldn’t see a branch anywhere. I assumed it was a tree that had fallen on our roof. I looked all around for the damage and I couldn’t see a branch. I went to my neighbour and got a ladder and looked in our gutters and then I found a bullet which had hit our roof.”

Scholtz said the shootings give her sleepless nights.

“I have two small children and this is not the first time we have heard gunfire at Westpark, so it’s quite unsettling on a Saturday afternoon,” she said.

“We live fairly close to the cemetery. When I found the bullet I screamed: ‘Look at this, look at this’. I remembered a story of a lady who was shot last week and at the time my children were completely freaking out and saying ‘close the curtains, close the doors’. I was like ‘don’t be ridiculous, this isn’t actually happening’. My children were right. So, today we were all in the house and we all stayed in and nobody could go outside and we heard the gunfire. We were just terrified to see that we are actually within the firing range.”